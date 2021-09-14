How to Vote in the Season 20 Final of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2021.

The grand finals of America’s Got Talent 2021 has taken place, with ten acts competing for a $1 million prize. Tonight (September 14), spectators will be treated to a variety of performances ranging from comedians and singers to magicians and acrobats, all of which will be decided by you. You can vote in the Season 20 final in a variety of ways on our page.

The AGT Season 20 Finale: How to Vote

The audience will be able to vote for their favorite performer after the 10 acts perform tonight.

The destiny of each act has been in the hands of the judges and the public at home each week, but this time the judges will have no influence in the outcome.

You can vote for your favorite act on the America’s Got Talent app or at nbc.com/agtvote on the America’s Got Talent website.

You can download The AGT Official App from the App Store or Google Playstore if you have an iOS or Android device. Then, using your NBC Universal Profile account, you must register or log in.

On the app and website, click “Vote” next to the artist you wish to vote for, then “Submit Vote” to save your selection.

The voting lines will close at 7 a.m. ET on September 15th. If you vote after the voting lines have closed, your vote will not be counted.

The winner of America’s Got Talent 2021 will be announced at the results show on NBC on Wednesday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The America’s Got Talent final will be broadcast live on NBC. NBC.com and the NBC App both offer live streaming of the show.

Customers of Hulu will be able to watch the final of America’s Got Talent. After a 30-day free trial, you may subscribe to Hulu for $5.99 per month to watch America’s Got Talent.

Who are the finalists on America’s Got Talent?

The America’s Got Talent 2021 final will feature ten acts.

The quarterfinals began with 36 performers, which were reduced to 21 semifinalists, and then to 10 finalists.

There can only be one winner, though. The full list of acts competing in the final, as well as their semi-final performances, may be found on this website. This is a condensed version of the information.