How to Vote in the Quarter Finals, Semifinals, and Grand Finale of ‘America’s Got Talent 2021’

Season 16 of America’s Got Talent is down to the live shows on NBC, with the top 36 acts competing in the quarter finals, semi-finals, and grand finale.

Viewers will be able to vote for who they want to stay in the competition and compete, joining performers like Brandon Leake, Grace VanderWaal, and Bianca Ryan as the next winner of AGT, as the NBC show enters its final rounds.

The live shows will air on Tuesdays for the next few weeks, with the results show airing the following day to announce who will advance to the next round. This year, here’s how you can make your voice known.

How to vote in the 2021 season of America’s Got Talent

The location where viewers can vote will be consistent across all live shows. Fans in the United States will be able to vote for their favorite on the America’s Got Talent app and at nbc.com/agtvote on Tuesdays during the two-hour shows.

These votes will be tabulated during the quarter-final results shows on Wednesday, with seven of the twelve performers progressing to the semi-finals.

Once those seven have been announced, the website and app will activate the Instant Save vote, which allows fans to vote for one of the artists who did not advance to the following round that week and send them to the semi-finals. On the site and app, voting will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

After that, the polls will be closed until Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

There will be three quarterfinals for AGT 2021, aired on August 10, 17, and 24. The candidates will next compete in two semi-finals to advance from the top 24 to the final 12. The semi-finals will be shown on August 31 and September 7, with the grand final scheduled for September 14.

Each of the three quarter finals will feature the following contestants:

1st quarter-final: 10 August 1a

Dance Company Chord Beyond Belief Chord Beyond Belief Chord Beyond Belief Chord Beyond Tavella, Dustin Gangstagrass Gina Brillon is a model and actress. Jimmie Herrod is a character in the film Jimmie Herrod Singh, Kabir Madilyn Bailey is a model and actress. Matt Johnson is a writer and a musician. Peter Rosalita Sethward is a character in the film Rosalita Sethward Canine Superstars The second quarterfinal will be held on August 17th. Dokteuk Crew Aidan Bryant Showcase of Johnny Blue Josh Northwell’s Korean Soul Choir of Nurses Antoniou, Peter Shuffolution T.3 of the Positive Impact Movement Tory Vagasy is a character in the film Tory Vagasy Brinker, Victory ANICA ANICA ANICA ANICA ANICA ANICA ANICA ANICA Brooke Simpson is a model and actress. ChapKidz Klek Entos Keith Apicary Léa Kyle Michael is a fictional character. This is a condensed version of the information.