How to Vote in the Live Shows of ‘The Voice 2021.’

With the first live show kicking up on Monday, November 8, the competition on The Voice 2021 is heating up. Each week, 20 exceptional singers will compete in front of a live audience, with the public voting for their favorite performance.

Here’s how to cast your vote for The Voice Live Shows in 2021.

Voting for your favorite act on The Voice has never been easier, and you may vote in a variety of ways to help your favorite artist win the competition.

Starting with The Voice Official App, you can download it to any smartphone or tablet device via the iTunes Store or the GooglePlay Store for Android.

You can cast ten votes for your favorite act using the app.

You can also play along with the show as it airs on the app. You can, for example, create a fantasy squad, tweet the coaches and musicians, and earn points by participating in surveys and trivia games.

You may also re-watch performances by your favorite artists, learn more about them, and request songs for them to perform in future live events.

You can also vote on the NBC website by going to nbc.com/VoiceVote.

You have the option of voting up to ten times on The Voice website.

It counts as a vote for your favorite contestant if you buy their song on iTunes after each show airs. Even better, if their music reaches the top ten on the iTunes overall list, their vote will be doubled by five.

If you listen to a song from any of The Voice finalists more than 10 times on Apple Music, it counts as one vote.

The Voice Instant Save: How to Vote

The three singers with the fewest votes are eligible for the Instant Save, as per The Voice tradition.

The bottom three performers will sing a new song, and viewers can vote on who should be saved by tweeting #VoiceSave followed by the performer’s name.

Sadly, every week, the performer with the lowest amount of votes gets sent home.

At the end of the competition, just one act will be proclaimed The Voice champion, receiving a recording deal and a monetary reward.

The final will be held on Monday, December 14th.

