How to Vote in the Final Quarter-Final of “America’s Got Talent”

With only one quarter-final remaining, America’s Got Talent 2021 is rapidly approaching the semi-finals.

The third quarter-final of America’s Got Talent airs tonight (Tuesday, August 24), with 12 performers competing for a chance to impress the judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, as well as the live audience.

The majority of the influence over who advances to the semi-final and who is unfortunately sent home rests with the fans at home.

The voting lines will be hoping for audiences to vote for their favorite artist once the 12 acts perform tonight.

You can vote for your favorite performer in the last America’s Got Talent quarter-final via the America’s Got Talent app and on the America’s Got Talent website at nbc.com/agtvote.

The five artists with the most public votes will be unveiled at Wednesday night’s semi-final results show, propelling them on to the semi-finals next week.

The sixth, seventh, and eighth-place acts will also be unveiled, with their fates hanging in the balance of the “Instant Save Vote,” which will reopen the voting lines to the public.

Audiences will have a limited amount of time to choose which of the three acts they wish to see in the semi-finals.

After the Instant Save outcome, the two acts in sixth, seventh, and eighth place with the fewest votes will face the judges, who will have the last say on their place in the competition.

Simon, Sofia, Howie, and Heidi will each vote for the act they wish to see in the semi-finals from the bottom two.

If the judges cannot make a unanimous decision, the act that advances to the semi-finals will be determined by the public vote, with the other act being eliminated.

Audiences will have the option of seeing one of the following acts tonight:

Brooke Simpson is an American singer. group of dancers Quick-change artist Chapkidz Michael Winslow, a voice artist and comedian, Léa Kyle Comedy act by the World Taekwondo Demo Team Mentalist Keith Apicary Columbian acrobatic trio Klek Entos Unicycle performance group Rialcris Flow in a Unicircle ANICA Singers are a group of singers. C-Notes from the Curtis Family

