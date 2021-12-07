How to View the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ Online in 2021.

As the 47th People’s Choice Awards show tonight, the audience will have their say on what was greatest in cinema, music, and television over the previous year (Tuesday December 7, 2021).

In what is sure to be a star-studded affair, there are hundreds of nominees and categories to sift through tonight. With eight nominations, F9: The Fast and Furious is the most well-known film, followed by This Is Us with six nominations and Justin Bieber with 10.

The awards will be broadcast live on television from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with coverage available online and on air.

What is the best way to watch the People’s Choice Awards on the internet?

The 47th annual People’s Choice Awards will air live on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 8 at 9/8c.

The red carpet pre-show will be shown live a few hours before the main event. From 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., E! will broadcast coverage.

YouTube TV, Hulu+, and Paramount+ are among the online streaming platforms that provide live access to the People’s Choice Awards. Starting at 8/7c, E! will stream a digital show on the @enews Twitter account, YouTube, eonline.com, and the E! News app.

If you miss the ceremony live, you may catch up and watch it in its entirety on the E! app or on NBC.com.

Who will host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards?

Kenan Thompson, a cast member of Saturday Night Live and a sitcom star, will host the People’s Choice Awards. He’s also up for a pair of accolades, having been nominated for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star.

Laverne Cox of Orange is the New Black will headline the E! pre-show this year.

Winners of the People’s Choice Award in 2021

While there are hundreds of categories to sort through this year, with a slew of actors, films, TV series, and singers nominated, some people already know they’ll be honored at the 47th annual People’s Choice Awards.

Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award and perform a medley of her most popular songs. Becky G, a Spanish singer, will present her with the prize and perform a duet with her on stage. Next year, Aguilera will release her second Spanish-language album.

