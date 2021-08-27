How to TikTok Like Sam Smith’s “Like I Can”

Thanks to a new TikTok trend, Sam Smith’s 2014 song “Like I Can” is becoming viral seven years later.

On the app, the sound has almost 782,000 videos attached to it as of August 27.

Smith even made a video for the song, thanking the video creators for their help.

They captioned a video of themselves and their dog, Velma, dancing to the song, “So many fantastic Like I Can videos.” “I adore you all.”

What Is the TikTok Trend "Like I Can"?

Users are making films to the chorus’s lyrics: “There may be lovers who’ll hold out their hands, but / They’ll never love you like I can, can, can.”

TikTokers are sharing videos of Smith singing the final line in black and white as part of the trend.

Some people have taken advantage of the trend to create lovely movies expressing their love for their significant other, friends, or pets, while others have used it to make a joke with their pals or show their enthusiasm for munchies.

How Do I Create the Best Video for the TikTok Trend “Like I Can”?

@mrbeaniebean, a TikTok account, posts footage of Bean, a black labrador.

Their video “Like I Can” has received over 2.2 million views and 500,000 likes.

Look at his eyes. #fyp #neverloveyoulikeican #sweet #dogsofttiktok #Bean Like I Can – Sam Smith

They then posted an useful instruction on how to make the best videos, with the following caption: “It’s a very basic trend, but it takes a long time [sic]to master.”

They explain in the instruction that you should start with the video you wish to utilize and upload it with the sound turned on until Smith sings the word “but.”

Then, on your video, take a snapshot of the last segment and convert it to black and white.

It’s a very basic trend, but it takes a long time to master! This is a condensed version of the information.