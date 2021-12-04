How To Take Care Of A Poinsettia So That It Lasts Throughout The Holiday Season

The poinsettia is commonly regarded as the go-to houseplant during the Christmas season, because to its stunning crimson-colored star-shaped leaves.

Because of a Mexican folklore, poinsettias are often associated with the holidays.

The most popular version begins with Pepita, a young girl who was disappointed that she did not have a present to give to the infant Jesus on Christmas Eve.

Her cousin tried to reassure her by saying that Jesus would appreciate any gift she gave him, no matter how tiny.

Pepita gathered a bouquet of weeds while walking to church because she didn’t have enough money to buy a decent present.

She had left the weeds at the bottom of the nativity scene when they suddenly transformed into lovely red flowers when she arrived.

Since then, the poinsettia has been known as “Flores de Noche Buena,” or “Flowers of the Holy Night.”

While euphorbia pulcherrima is known for making beautiful holiday centerpieces, it is also known for being a little tough to care for.

Fortunately, this little guide can help the lovely poinsettia make it through the holiday season.

Warm Them Up

Dr. Suzanne Lux, marketing coordinator for the Stars for Europe poinsettia producers’ group, says it’s critical to remember how temperature affects the plants.

“The golden rule when it comes to caring for poinsettias, according to the poinsettia growing specialists at Stars for Europe, is not to let them get too cold, but to ensuring they are kept at a minimum temperature of 15 to 22 degrees Celsius,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Because poinsettias are native to Mexico and Guatemala, they can’t stand the cold of the British winter.” It’s best not to buy them from an outdoor stand or from a garden store, florist, or supermarket if they’ve been left near a doorway or open window.

“Because poinsettias are so delicate, they can be easily destroyed during shipment, make sure they’re carefully wrapped in paper at the shop and that no foliage is exposed to the weather.”

“You should put it in a bag for extra protection because even a few minutes of exposure to chilly air in the dead of winter might kill the leaves.”

Keep them out of drafts.

Dr. Lux advises that once you’ve returned home, you should. This is a condensed version of the information.