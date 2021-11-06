How to Take Care of a Christmas Cactus and Reproduce It After the Holidays

During the winter, the schlumbergera, sometimes known as a Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Easter cactus, is quite popular.

The blooming flowers are really festive and can liven up any space.

This genus of cactus, according to the Royal Horticultural Society in the United Kingdom, prefers to grow in jungle-type forests, even connected to trees, and prefers more shade than desert kinds. They do, however, prefer humidity, so a cooler, interior environment with the heater on is excellent.

As a result, compared to other species of cacti that require minimal water and a lot of heat and sunlight, Christmas cacti are ideal for the winter.

The experts spoke with Washington Newsday to learn more about these cacti, including how to grow them after the holidays.

What Makes the Christmas Cactus Unique?

What makes this genus unique, according to Thomas Glavich, speaking on behalf of the Cactus and Succulent Society of America to The Washington Newsday, is its roots. Cacti can grow in a variety of places other than the ground, such as trees and rocks.

He elaborated: “This genus is nearly entirely native to Brazil, where it adapted to thrive on trees and rocks. It belongs to a group of epiphytic cactus taxa that are all native to South America.” “During their growing seasons, most cacti grow in the ground and require a lot of light. In the shade of a tree, Schlumbergera does not require or desire bright light.” Another feature that distinguishes these cactus, according to Neil Miller, head gardener of Hever Castle & Gardens in the United Kingdom, is their flowers.

Christmas cacti are noted for their flowers, while other cacti are known for their plants. These flowers bloom even in low light, making them excellent for indoor use.

“These unusual plants with their long leaf-like pads (nodes) that are connected one to the other (much like the plant equivalent of stickle bricks) enjoy colors of white, pink, or magenta blooms that burst forth from the areoles at the tips of the nodes,” Miller told The Washington Newsday.

“This plant lacks spines, unlike its thorny siblings.”

How to Care for a Cactus at Christmas

Costa Farms' Justin Hancock provided The Washington Newsday some pointers on how to keep your cactus healthy, including when to prune it.