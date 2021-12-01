How to Stream “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Even though Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was canceled, its eponymous character Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) is still alive and well.

That’s right, the musical series is returning with a holiday special named, appropriately enough, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, which premiered on December 1.

What is the story behind Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas?

Clarke is followed in the musical film as she strives to plan the perfect holiday celebration for her and her family.

Clarke is staging the event so she may try to replicate the Christmas enchantment her late father used to create when she was a youngster. Clarke can hear everyone’s thoughts as orchestrated song and dance numbers.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will feature a number of spectacular musical performances, all of which will be festively themed, as is customary for the franchise.

Fans were treated to a glimpse of Alex Newell’s rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” in the film’s trailer.

What is the best way to watch Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas?

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is a Roku original production that was commissioned when its predecessor was canceled by NBC. It can be seen on The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel is a free channel that can be added to Roku TV and is accessible in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Roku also has its own streaming player that can be accessed online, and all potential viewers need to do to watch the video is create a Roku account.

The Roku channel is also available on Roku-enabled devices, such as Roku streaming sticks and Roku smart TVs.

Will Roku renew Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist?

In June 2021, NBC discontinued Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after only two seasons, and Roku picked it up after NBC’s streaming platform Peacock passed on the offer.

“I am so tremendously grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” show creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement when the holiday short was commissioned.

“I can’t think of a better moment than the holidays to hear someone’s heart song.”

"And Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will be an occasion to give both old and new fans something to look forward to.