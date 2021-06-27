How to Stream Season 6 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Now That It Has Switched Networks

RuPaul’s Drag Race has never left our screens, thanks to several international editions, and with the premiere of All Stars 6, viewers will have even more to watch.

13 queens will return for a second, and in some cases third, chance at the throne in the next season.

Although the faces are familiar, there is a difference for spectators who want to watch the show online.

While the last four seasons of All Stars aired on VH1, the show is now going to a platform controlled by ViacomCBS, the network’s parent company. Viewers who want to see the episodes from anywhere in the world will have to struggle with a new streaming service.

Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is now available to stream online.

All Stars 6 is a Paramount+ exclusive in the United States, which means that the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access is the only legal way to watch the new episodes.

The first two episodes were released on June 24.

On the site, which also features the first four seasons of All Stars, the remaining episodes are planned to air regularly.

This implies that viewers will be able to watch the entire season for free online. New users to Paramount+ can get a seven-day free trial on either the $4.99 monthly edition with advertisements or the $9.99 Premium plan without them.

The platform is also giving a bargain for new subscribers at the time of writing. A 30-day free trial is available to those who use the code “MOVIES” at checkout on a monthly membership.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 is the service’s most recent original show, with an iCarly remake and new seasons of The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery both on the way.

Wow Presents Plus, the streaming service from Drag Race creators World of Wonder, is showing All Stars 6 in other countries. Episodes are released on this service around the same time they are on Paramount+, and are available in all territories excluding the U.S., Canada (where it is streaming on OUTtv and Crave) and Australia (where it is streaming on Stan).

A seven-day free trial is also available from Wow Presents Plus. After that, the service costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.