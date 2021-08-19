How to Stream ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ For Free Online

Paw Patrol: The Movie has been a surprising box office success around the world; in the United Kingdom, for example, it is now in second place after The Suicide Squad at the box office.

However, until now, viewers in the United States have been unable to see Chase, Marshall, and the rest of the canine heroes in action on the big screen.

While the Paw Patrol movie has only been released in theaters in other countries, it is being released on a streaming service in the United States on the same day it is released in theaters.

This means that families who aren’t ready to go to the cinemas yet will be able to view the film online, for free, very soon. Here’s how to do it.

When will Paw Patrol: The Movie be available to watch online?

The film will be released in the United States on Friday, August 20.

When it comes to streaming, it will be available from 3 a.m. ET on that day. When it becomes available in your area, it will be determined by the time zone you are in.

The film will be released at midnight in Pacific Time, 1 a.m. in Mountain Time, and 2 a.m. in Central Time. Meanwhile, Alaskans and Hawaiians will be able to see the film starting late Thursday, August 19.

Where can I watch Paw Patrol: The Movie online?

Nickelodeon Movies, a division of ViacomCBS, is producing the film. The Paw Patrol feature will be available on Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access), which will launch in the early hours of August 20.

How to watch Paw Patrol: The Movie for free on the internet

For those who want to view the movie for free, the fact that it’s on Paramount+ is great news.

Unlike Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, Paramount+ still provides new subscribers a free trial. This means fans will be able to watch Paw Patrol for free for a week.

After that, the service is $4.99 per month ($49.99 per year) with advertisements or $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) with no advertisements.

Not only does Paramount+ have Paw Patrol: The Movie, but it also contains a lot of additional Paw Patrol material. This comprises the first five seasons of the show as well as the Paw Patrol Live! At special. This is a condensed version of the information.