How to Stream Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet’s “One Last Time” Special on the Internet.

This Thanksgiving weekend, spend time with multi-Grammy nominated musicians Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett as their special airs on TV and online.

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will air on television soon, and it will be Bennett’s final concert appearance before retirement.

It was shot over two nights in early August at the Radio City Music Hall as part of his 95th birthday celebrations. The two garnered six Grammy nominations for their accompanying album ‘Love For Sale’ earlier this week.

Bennett’s recent collaboration with Lady Gaga will almost definitely be his final on-stage performance, so don’t miss it.

What is the best way to watch One Last Time?

On CBS and Paramount+, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will be shown.

On Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS will broadcast the special.

One Last Time will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers to view online.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bennett is retiring after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2017, but his family did not make the news public until February 2021. Bennett’s memory loss was documented in a 60 Minutes segment, although he can still recall hours of lyrics from his songs.

Bennett was joined by his friend and musical colleague Lady Gaga for the Radio City Music Hall performance, and the two performed 11 songs across three sets. CBS released the set list ahead of the performance. “Luck Be a Lady,” “Orange Colored Sky,” “Let’s Do It,” and “New York, New York” are four jazz standards performed by First Lady Gaga. Before performing four of his own classics: “Watch What Happens,” “Steppin’ Out,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” Bennett delivers four of his own classics: “Watch What Happens,” “Steppin’ Out,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Finally, the duo performs the duets “The Lady is a Tramp,” “Love for Sale,” and “Anything Goes.” The new album by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Their TV special is only the latest reason for Gaga and Bennett to rejoice, as their album ‘Love For Sale’ has gotten many Grammy Award nominations. For each of the artists, the track list includes a combination of duets and solos.

The album is already available for purchase, and it has gotten six Grammy nominations, which might add to Bennett's already impressive tally of 20 Grammy Awards. Gaga is one of them.