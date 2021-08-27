How to Stream ‘Cruella’ for Free Online

Emma Stone’s performance as Cruella DeVil is now available to view for free on the internet.

The prequel film depicts the narrative of how Estella Miller, an ambitious young woman, became Cruella de Vil, the notorious fur coat-wearing, Dalmatian-hunting Disney villain.

Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong are among the British actors who appear alongside Stone in the film.

What is the best way to watch ‘Cruella’ online for free?

Subscribers to Disney+ no longer have to pay an additional $29.99 to watch the film. It has now been added to the list of free movies available on the streaming service as of Friday.

On May 23, 2020, Cruella was released in cinemas and on Disney+ at the same time. Cruella was only available online via Premier Access when it first came out, and fans had to pay extra to watch it. In the same way, Black Widow, Raya and the Last Dragon, Jungle Cruise, and Mulan were released.

Cruella will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on September 21, 2021, when it is released in theaters.

What Is the Story of ‘Cruella’?

Cruella tells the story of Cruella de Vil, the Disney villain who famously attempted to construct a coat out of dog fur in the 1961 Disney film 101 Dalmatians.

Cruella is set in 1970s London during the punk rock era and follows aspiring fashion designer Estella Miller (Stone) as she embarks on a journey that will make her famous in the industry.

Along with Stone, Glenn Close, who portrayed Cruella de Vil in the live-action films 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000), is an executive producer on Cruella. Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directed Cruella and is set to direct the sequel as well.

Will there be a sequel to Cruella de Vil?

Stone had signed on to act in a Cruella sequel, according to Deadline on August 13, 2021. At this time, it’s unclear whether the film will follow in the footsteps of the first, with a simultaneous theatrical and Premier Access release on Disney+, or whether it will be released in cinemas.

"We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio's," said Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, who represents Stone.