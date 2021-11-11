How to Stream ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ For Free Online

Clifford the Big Red Dog has been postponed several times, but it is now available in theaters for children to enjoy. The picture was released in theaters on November 10th.

There’s good news for moms and dads who don’t want to take the whole family to see a movie about a gigantic red dog being chased by a malevolent computer business. The movie was released on a streaming service at the same time as it was released in your local theater.

There’s further good news for Clifford fans’ parents: this streaming service allows them to watch the movie for free online.

Here’s where you can watch the movie right now on the internet.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is available to watch online.

Despite the fact that Clifford is now available to stream, it is now unavailable to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video customers.

This is due to the fact that Paramount Pictures produced and distributed the film. As a result, the film will be available for streaming on that company’s own streaming service, Paramount+, which was previously known as CBS All Access.

Clifford the Huge Red Dog isn’t the only big kid’s movie available on Paramount+ exclusively. Paw Patrol The Movie and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run are also available to stream on the service in the United States.

Sonic the Hedgehog, the animated Addams Family feature, and Angelina Jolie’s Peter Pan riff Come Away are among the recent kid’s flicks available on the site.

Is Clifford the Big Red Dog available to watch online for free?

For a week, new subscribers to Paramount+ can view the film and the rest of the streaming service’s portfolio for free.

The program offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch Clifford and explore the rest of the Paramount+ library. After that, the service is $4.99 per month with advertisements or $9.99 per month without.

The service is $49.99 a year with advertisements or $99.99 a year without them if you pay annually.

What is the story behind Clifford the Big Red Dog?

“When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a supernatural animal,” according to the official Paramount synopsis. This is a condensed version of the information.