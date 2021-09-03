How to Stream Camila Cabello’s New Single “Cinderella” for Free Online

Camila Cabello is taking on the role of Cinderella in the next live-action adaptation. With feminist themes and a gender non-conforming fairy godparent, this movie puts a modern spin on the beloved story.

The new Cinderella has received mixed reviews from critics. Fans of the 24-year-old singer—as well as the rest of the all-star cast—will undoubtedly be eager to see the film.

Is it possible to watch ‘Cinderella’ online?

The fans’ requests will be readily granted, as the film is currently available to stream.

Because this is not a Disney Cinderella—the film was produced by Sony Pictures and is based on the Charles Perrault story—it will not be available on Disney+.

It’s available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, so anyone with an Amazon account can watch it. This is a condensed version of the information.