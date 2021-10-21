How to Stream ‘After We Fell’ for Free Online

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are back with a new film that is sure to get “Afternators” all across the world excited. After We Fell is the third installment in the After franchise, and it will be released this fall.

Fans of “Hessa” will find out if Hardin and Tessa’s romance can withstand the latter’s move to Seattle for business this time. The new film will also have plenty of the sensual sequences that have made the trilogy known as “Fifty Shades of Grey for teenagers.” After We Fell is available for free online streaming in some countries. Continue reading to learn how to see the film—and whether you reside in one of the territories where you may see it for free.

When Will ‘After We Fell’ Be Released?

The film is currently available for viewing in the United States for fans of the franchise. On Tuesday, October 19, the film was released in theaters and on video-on-demand platforms in the United States. The movie is presently available for $19.99 on Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, Microsoft, Redbox, DirecTV, and Spectrum on Demand in the United States. In Canada and Russia, the film is also available on VOD services.

After We Fell is already available on Netflix in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Other fans will have to wait until October 22nd, when the film will be available for streaming in dozens of countries.

Viewers outside the United States will not be the first to see ‘After We Fell,’ but they will be able to do it for free. That’s because, while the film had a theatrical and VOD release in the United States, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video in other areas on October 22.

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey

New Amazon Prime Video users in these countries can watch the film for free during their 30-day trial period.