How to Stream ‘1883’ from the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Show Online.

The new Yellowstone offshoot show 1883 delves into the history of the Dutton family.

The show, which features Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliot, and a slew of big-name appearances, premieres this weekend on streaming services and expands Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. It comes ahead of the premiere of another spinoff, 6666, a Texas-based show that is already in the works.

1883 is a prequel series to Yellowstone that tells the story of the Dutton family’s journey from Texas to Montana and how they came to settle and own the property they live on today.

1883, unlike Yellowstone, is exclusively available to watch on the internet. This weekend, here’s how you can see the first two episodes of 1883.

What is the best way to watch 1883 online?

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, after a long wait, the new Western period drama 1883 will premiere on Paramount+. The first two episodes of the new season will be released simultaneously. “1883” is the title of the first episode, and “Behind Us, a Cliff” is the title of the second. Unlike Yellowstone, which is only available on the Paramount Network, 1883 will be available solely online. The episodes are set to premiere at 00:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET on the streaming service.

You can get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ if you haven’t already.

After that, a Paramount+ subscription costs $4.99 per month, or $9.99 per month for an ad-free Premium plan. With a discount, you can save time and money by purchasing an annual package for $49.99 or a Premium plan for $99.99.

What is the significance of the year 1883?

Yellowstone creator Sheridan is expanding his franchise with a lot of new spinoffs, and the new show is his first.

The year 1883 begins in Texas and follows a group of pioneers, including the Duttons, as they trek north until they come across the acreage that would become the Yellowstone ranch in Montana. They must contend with the unforgiving terrain and the people they meet along the way.

A flashback scene in a Season 4 episode of Yellowstone featured Tim McGraw as James Dutton in 1893, where he appears to have already landed on Yellowstone land and is at odds with some local Natives. This is a condensed version of the information.