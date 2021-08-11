How to Stop Your Dog from Licking

Dogs are wired to lick practically everything, including their owners, other four-legged buddies, their fur, and their food.

While receiving a slobbery kiss from your pet dog is an adorable display of devotion, this habit can become irritating as well as unsanitary.

While most licking is innocuous, Dr. Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) chief veterinary officer, warns that it can occasionally be a symptom of a serious condition.

He told This website, “Always look for the underlying problem and seek the counsel of your veterinarian.”

“Occasional paw licking is normal and necessary for a dog’s self-grooming.

“Injuries, skin disorders, environmental, parasite, or food allergies, as well as boredom or anxiety, can lead dogs to lick or gnaw their paws.

“Examine the paws for an injury such as a cut, torn nail, growth, thorn, or ice ball lodged between the pads if the licking starts suddenly and only on one paw.

Excessive licking in dogs can also be caused by skin disorders, parasite infections, and food allergies, according to Dr. Klein, and these should all be addressed by a veterinarian.

“If your veterinarian has done tests and determined that the licking isn’t caused by any of these factors, it could be boredom or a behavioral issue like nervousness. These problems are more difficult to pinpoint and necessitate further investigation.”

Although the actual reasons why most healthy dogs enjoy licking are unknown, animal scientists have some helpful hints for reducing excessive slobbery tongue motion.

Here are a few tried-and-true methods for keeping your pet from licking you.

Don’t Pay Attention To The Dog’s Licking

When the dog starts licking you, simply walk away and stop paying attention to him, especially eye contact.

If its annoying behavior continues to go unrewarded by its master’s attention, the licking will eventually stop.

Put Something Different In The Dog’s Mouth

As an oral alternative, redirect a dog’s desire to lick its master by giving it a chewy toy or a bone.

By offering the pet pooch something more appropriate to lick, such replacements should keep the dog both entertained and focused.

The Dog Must Be Exercised

A long walk should help to lessen a dog’s stress levels, which may help to reduce the. This is a condensed version of the information.