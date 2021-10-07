How to See Jane Lynch in the Broadway Hit ‘Funny Girl’ Tickets

After nearly 60 years away from the New York stage, American Idiot’s Michael-Mayer is bringing Funny Girl back to Broadway in spring 2022. Mrs. Rosie Brice will be played by Emmy-winning actress Jayne Lynch, who will join Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, Impeachment’s Beanie Feldstein, and A Soldier’s Play star Jared Grimes in the upcoming Broadway production.

The musical Funny Girl is about the journey to prominence of real-life comic and actress Fanny Brice, as well as her romance with professional gambler Nick Arnstein. Barbra Streisand originated the part on stage before earning an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the 1968 film adaptation.

Musical fans will be in for a treat because the original production of Funny Girl got eight Tony Award nominations, including best musical. Here’s where you can get tickets and anything else you need to know.

How to Get Broadway’s Funny Girl Tickets

The August Wilson Theatre in New York City will host the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Pre-sale tickets are now available only to individuals who have subscribed to the Funny Girl email list at www.FunnyGirlOnBroadway.com. The pre-sale period will finish on October 7th.

You can also compete to win a pair of tickets to the show’s opening night in spring 2022 if you’ve signed up for the exclusive list.

Funny Girl tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available for purchase through the official website of Funny Girl.

Official ticket prices have yet to be announced, but based on the prices of other plays at the venue, such as Mean Girls The Musical, they could vary from $69 to $161.

The premiere of Funny Girl will take place on Sunday, April 24, 2022, with previews beginning on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Who’s in the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl?

Only a few members of the Funny Girl cast have been confirmed so far.

Beanie Feldstein, who starred in Impeachment: American Crime Story and on Broadway, will play Fanny Brice.

Ramin Karimloo, who starred in Les Misérables, will play professional gambler Nick Arnstein.

.

Eddie Ryan will be played by Jared Grimes, who previously starred in the film A Soldier’s Play. This is a condensed version of the information.