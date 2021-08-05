How to Purchase the Telfar and White Castle Collaboration Uniform

White Castle’s uniforms have been given a high-end update to commemorate the fast-food chain’s 100th birthday.

Telfar, a high-end fashion label, has collaborated with the restaurant to update their uniforms.

The designer behind the renowned brand, Telfar Clemens, has designed four new White Castle outfits for all 10,000 restaurant employees.

T-shirts, polos, aprons, visors, and duragsâ€”the first hair accessory to be recognized as part of the company’s official uniformâ€”are among the new-look gear.

The uniforms are light blue, royal blue, and black, with the company name in a gothic script, and feature the food chain’s colors.

White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson said in a press release obtained by This website, “We wanted something special for our 100th birthday that embodies the real spirit of White Castle and, as always, Telfar came through for us.”

“Telfar has taken our uniform to a new level, creating something that is distinct, appealing, and comfortable, and that our team members will feel wonderful in whether they are at work or with friends and family.”

The new-look uniforms were modeled by personnel in a shot with photographer Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. to commemorate the release.

In Queens, New York, the portrait series was photographed.

When Clemens approached White Castle to sponsor his New York Fashion Week presentation in 2015, the two businesses worked for the first time. The restaurant consented, and the after-party was held there as well.

Telfar designed the restaurant chain’s first uniform in 2017 and has since created three more sets, including this special 100th birthday edition.

Telfar’s creative director, Babak Radboy, remarked, “White Castle supported us before our success, and we consider them family.”

Is it possible to purchase the Telfar White Castle uniform?

While the official uniform is exclusively accessible to White Castle employees, the public can purchase a limited edition assortment.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Liberty and Justice Fund, which offers bail to imprisoned juveniles, will benefit from the sales of the line, which comprises a t-shirt, hoodie, cap, and durag.

Telfar’s website has it up and running right now.