How to Make Your Home’s Air Quality Better.

Did you know that interior pollutants can be up to five times higher than outdoor pollution? Given that Americans spend 90% of their time indoors, this is an issue that must be addressed. After all, especially in this day and age, you want to make sure that your family is as safe as possible.

Here are some easy tips to follow at all times to keep the air in your home as clean as possible.

Although it should go without saying, many smokers continue to smoke indoors, particularly in the toilet. Secondhand smoke will still travel indoors and affect everyone else in the house, regardless of where you smoke in the house. Always take it outdoors and remember the health and well-being of others around you, no matter how tempting or easy it may be to smoke indoors.

Even though carpets are attractive, they tend to collect harmful particles such as pet dander, dust mites, and filth, which are released into the air when you vacuum. If you’re not quite ready to let go of your carpets just yet, make sure you clean them correctly and with the appropriate products.

Even though carpets are attractive, they tend to collect harmful particles such as pet dander, dust mites, and filth, which are released into the air when you vacuum. If you're not quite ready to let go of your carpets just yet, make sure you clean them correctly and with the appropriate products.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), one out of every 15 homes in the United States has an increased radon level, which can cause lung cancer. Radon radon is a silent, odorless, and invisible gas that can only be discovered by tests and is prevalent in many American homes. Fortunately, battery-powered detectors may now be used to test homes for radon.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), one out of every 15 homes in the United States has an increased radon level, which can cause lung cancer. Radon radon is a silent, odorless, and invisible gas that can only be discovered by tests and is prevalent in many American homes. Fortunately, battery-powered detectors may now be used to test homes for radon.

