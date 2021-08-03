How to Make It Easier for Dogs to Cope With August’s Heat

Many pets will be feeling the heat just as much as their owners this summer, as we are in the midst of yet another sweltering summer. Hot weather is not only uncomfortable for dogs, but it can also be harmful.

It’s critical to take precautions against heat stroke and to recognize the signs if your dog becomes ill during hot spells to keep your dogs safe.

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Dog Heat Stroke?

Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer at the American Kennel Club (AKC), told This website that heatstroke has varying symptoms depending on the stage.

“Heavy panting, quick breathing, bright gums and tongue, difficulty with balance, and excessive drooling are all signs that your dog is suffering from heatstroke in its early stages.”

White or blue gums, excessive lethargy, refusal to move, inability to stop urinating or defecating, hard breathing, and shock may occur as their condition worsens.

What Are Some Other Heat-Related Illnesses to Be Aware Of?

You should be aware of more than just heat stroke.

Dr. Travis Arndt, Director of Veterinary Medicine at Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, told This website that light-skinned and hairless dogs are also susceptible to sunburn.

If your dog is susceptible to sunburn, keep them out of direct sunshine.

Which Dogs Are the Most Dangerous?

Some breeds can handle the heat better than others. Pugs, Bulldogs, and Boxers, for example, have shorter snouts and may struggle to maintain regular breathing in excessive heat, according to the American Kennel Club.

“They have a harder difficulty in the heat since their noses aren’t as long as those of longer-nosed dogs. Klein noted that these breeds would be better suited inside with air conditioning.

“Overweight and/or elderly dogs, as well as very large breeds weighing over 110 pounds, are at an even larger risk of heat-related medical issues,” Arndt noted.

Puppies and elderly dogs, as well as overweight and sedentary canines, are all at danger. Heat stroke can also be caused by medical disorders like as hypothyroidism, heart illness, and laryngeal paralysis, according to AKC.

What Causes Dog Heat Stroke?

The most prevalent cause of heat stroke in dogs is being confined in a hot automobile. It is against the law in several states to confine an animal to a parked car.