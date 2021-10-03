How to Make a Martini Fit For James Bond, Shaken, Not Stirred

The traditional vodka martini is a perfect example of James Bond’s suave, refined manner.

In fact, the cocktail is so closely associated with the British spy that the term “shaken, not stirred” is as well-known as his famous introduction of “Bond, James Bond.”

The cocktail has become a classic, and it is an example of author Ian Fleming incorporating his own preferences into the character of 007.

In his 1953 novel Casino Royale, Fleming created a particular cocktail mix that he christened the “Vesper martini,” after Bond’s fatal lover.

The spy’s beverages do more than just get him drunk before a mission; they add to his character’s mystique.

“In terms of drink and alcohol in the Bond novels and films, they are – of course – part of the fantasy,” Dr. Ian Kinane, editor of the International Journal of James Bond Studies, told This website. I don’t just mean in terms of Bond’s opulent tastes; I’m referring to the absurdity of a secret agent being able to consume so much booze on the job without becoming intoxicated.

“Bond drinks so much of the good stuff that his liver must be failing by now.”

While, unlike 007, it is always necessary to drink sensibly, this website consulted an expert on how to make this classic cocktail to commemorate the premiere of No Time to Die.

What’s in a Vodka Martini, Exactly?

Rather than ordering a gin-based martini, Bond invariably requests a vodka-based cocktail. The additional ingredients in the cocktail, regardless of the base liquor you select, are crucial in determining how “wet” or “dry” you want your martini to be.

“The fuss-free classic martini is a beautiful choice, and one we wouldn’t want to change,” David Cooper, proprietor of Forever Crystal glassware, told This website. Your choice of spirit and vermouth form the foundation of a martini beverage.

“Martinis were originally made with gin, which is why Bond usually orders a ‘vodka martini.’ Once you’ve decided on your spirit, the amount of vermouth you use determines whether your martini is wet or dry: the less vermouth you use, the drier the cocktail.”

To make a perfect Bond cocktail, first combine all of the ingredients in a mixing glass. This is a condensed version of the information.