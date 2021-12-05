How to Maintain the Freshness of Your Christmas Tree Throughout the Holiday Season

For the holiday season, Christmas trees create wonderful centerpieces.

While nearly 80% of Americans prefer artificial Christmas trees to real ones, traditionalists maintain that keeping things natural throughout the holiday season has both environmental and aesthetic benefits. However, novices may find it difficult to maintain a live tree fresh during the holiday season.

Dr. Bert Cregg, a professor in the Department of Horticulture at Michigan State University, feels there are only three things to remember to extend its life: “fresh tree, fresh cut, and fresh water.”

This year, the Washington Newsday offers some simple professional recommendations to help you extend the life of your Christmas tree.

Select a New Tree

According to a spokeswoman for the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA), buyers should examine the trees attentively and feel free to handle them when visiting a business.

“Feel the foliage for softness and pliability; avoid trees with dry needles that drop when stroked,” they told The Washington Newsday.

Starting with a new tree, according to Cregg, is critical for optimum needle retention and tree keepability.

“If folks do things well, they should be able to keep their tree fresh (and keep any needle shedding to a minimum) for six to seven weeks,” he told The Washington Newsday. Every year, we get our tree the weekend after Thanksgiving and keep it up until New Year’s Eve, losing very few needles in the meantime.

“If you can’t get your tree up right away, store it in a cool, safe location, such as a garage, with the cut end submerged in water.” If you buy a tree from a tree lot or a garden center, you can execute a pull test to see if it’s still fresh. Pull on a sprout gently with your thumb and fingers; if the tree is new, no needles should come off in your palm.” Select a Tree That Is Appropriate Cregg also believes that picking the proper species is crucial.

“For folks in the western United States, noble fir is a common species with good needle retention,” he told The Washington Newsday. Fraser fir has the best needle retention of the species that people in the eastern United States are likely to meet.

“If people are interested.” This is a condensed version of the information.