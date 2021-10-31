How to Keep Plants Safe From Frost During the Winter.

It’s not difficult to keep your plants alive and thriving in cold weather—and avoid frost damage—if you plan ahead of time, so timing is crucial.

When temperatures reach 32°F, frost is expected. Frost can form even when air temperatures are slightly above freezing since it is always colder closer to the ground.

Frost comes in three different degrees, each of which produces different levels of damage:

Tender plants are killed by a light cold (29° to 32°F), although other vegetation is unaffected.

A moderate freeze (25° to 28°F) destroys most vegetation, with fruit flowers and sensitive semi-hardy plants suffering the most harm.

Most plants are severely harmed by a severe freeze (temperatures below 24°F).

Some plants are more frost-sensitive than others. Plants that are well-established are less susceptible to frost damage than those that are recently planted and young.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, plants with maroon or bronze leaves, as well as hairy-leaved plants, have a higher tolerance for frost since these leaves absorb and retain heat.

Compact plants are inherently less prone to frost since a lower fraction of their leaves are exposed to cold and drying winds. Plants that are close together also help to protect each other.

We’ll look at how to protect plants against frost and cold weather in this article.

Be Aware of Frost Dates

The National Weather Service of the United States publishes frost advisories and freeze warnings, allowing you to plan how to safeguard your plants at the start of the growing season or near the conclusion. However, according to the NWS, these advisories/warnings are only effective if a hard freeze or lethal freeze has not yet occurred.

To begin preparing your plant for cold weather, determine the projected frost date in your location (the average date of the last light freeze in spring or the first light freeze in October), which varies by region.

Frost dates, which are calculated using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information of the United States NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), are only estimates based on historical climate data and should not be taken as gospel, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

However, knowing these dates can help you get a good start on winter preparations. This is a condensed version of the information.