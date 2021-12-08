How to Get Free Access to the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That’

Fans of Sex and the City will be able to view And Just Like That this month, the reboot that reunites three of the classic foursome for more dating turmoil.

From Thursday, December 9, when the first two episodes of the SATC relaunch will be streamed, the world’s Carries, Mirandas, and Charlottes (and possibly some Samanthas) will be able to watch episodes of the reboot.

And, while the streaming service on which And Just Like That is now available in the United States does not provide a free trial, there is a method to view new episodes of the show for free using a streaming loophole.

Here’s when and when the Sex and the City reboot will be shown around the world.

Where can I find And Just Like That on the internet?

The first two episodes of And Just Like That will premiere on HBO Max in the United States on December 9 at 3 a.m. ET. Other streaming platforms across the world will release the episodes later that day. Now TV will be releasing it in the United Kingdom, while Binge has the Australian rights and Crave has the Canadian rights.

The eight remaining episodes will air weekly on Thursdays on various streaming providers until the conclusion on February 3, 2022.

Is there a Sex and the City reboot on television?

The first two episodes of And Just Like That are also available on cable in the United States. Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere on HBO on Sunday, December 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Aside from that, the episodes are solely available for streaming.

Is it possible to watch And Just Like That for free online?

Outside of the United States, viewers will have the simplest time watching the relaunch for free. Now TV and Crave both offer a seven-day free trial, while Binge in Australia gives two weeks for free.

HBO Max, on the other hand, does not provide a direct free trial. HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of the service since it began delivering Warner Bros. movies the same day they hit theaters.

However, there is a way to acquire a free week of HBO Max. Hulu is the way to go. Hulu subscribers who sign up for HBO Max as an add-on get seven days of access to the service. This is a condensed version of the information.