How to Get Free Access to the New ‘Paranormal Activity’ Film

The Paranormal Activity franchise has been idle for the past six years, but no evil ever remains dead for long, as every horror lover knows.

Next of Kin, the seventh film in the series, is a soft reboot that tells the story of demonic possession in an Amish neighborhood by combining the found-footage technique of the previous films with a more cinematic manner.

While the first six Paranormal Activity films were released in theaters, Next of Kin is only available to watch in the United States.

Though this ironically implies that the most cinematic-looking picture in the franchise to date will be the only one not to be released in theaters, it also means that fans in the United States will be able to watch the film for free.

Where can I watch Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for free online?

In the United States, Paranormal Activity 7 is a Paramount+ exclusive, which means it can only be seen on the streaming service.

On Friday, October 29, the picture was made available on the service. Before Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Paramount+ has the three most current films in the franchise, namely Paranormal Activity 4, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

The streaming site offers a free trial to new users (which you can sign up for here), allowing viewers to see the film as part of a weekend binge of Paranormal Activity.

The free trial of Paramount+ lasts seven days. The service costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year after that.

The following is the summary for the upcoming Paranormal Activity film: “Margot (Emily Bader) is followed by a documentary filmmaker as she travels to a remote Amish town in the hopes of meeting and learning more about her long-lost mother and extended family. She soon believes that the society that welcomed them into their house might be hiding something evil after a series of unusual happenings and revelations…” While you’re on your free Paramount+ trial for the Halloweekend, you might as well check out the rest of the streaming service’s horror offerings. A Quiet Place Part II, one of the year’s best horror films, is available exclusively on the service. The original Quiet Place, Alex Garland’s psychedelic Annihilation, the 2019 Child’s Play reboot, and older horrors like Carnival of have all been included. This is a condensed version of the information.