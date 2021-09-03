How to Get Free Access to Billie Eilish’s New Concert Film “Happier Than Ever”

Billie Eilish’s second studio album, Happier Than Ever, topped the charts all over the world in August. After her extremely successful debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the critically acclaimed album follows closely behind.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, an original concert video, was revealed by Eilish in August, and after weeks of anticipation, the gorgeous film is now available on Disney+.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles takes audiences through an intimate performance by Eilish in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles of every song on the album. The performance film also includes animated components that convey the story of Eilish’s record and her hometown of Los Angeles.

Eilish is joined on stage by her brother, singer-songwriter FINNEAS, as well as the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. It’s an event you won’t want to miss.

You can watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles in a variety of ways on our website.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a new concert film by Billie Eilish, is available exclusively on Disney+.

There is some good news for Billie Eilish lovers in the United States. You may watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles for free if you have a Verizon account.

This is because Verizon Unlimited customers with certain Unlimited plans get free Disney+ access, which means they may watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and other Disney+ material for no extra charge.

For $70 per month, you can get one line on Verizon Unlimited. Prices for Disney+ start at $80 a month if you want to take advantage of the benefits.

Other ways to view Billie Eilish's New Concert "Movie Happier Than Ever"

You can also watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on the Disney+ platform directly.

Unfortunately, Disney+ no longer offers free trials, but you can still join for $7.99 per month.

You may watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on your TV, phone, laptop, tablet, or any other connected device with the subscription.