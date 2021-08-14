How to Get a Week Early Access to Season 11 of “The Walking Dead”

The 11th and last season of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, August 22.

The AMC flagship show will conclude with a massive 24-episode finale.

Fans of the zombie horror program, on the other hand, can start watching it a week before its official release date thanks to a simple method.

The Walking Dead season 11 premiere will be available on Sunday, August 15, on the channel’s streaming platform AMC+, which allows fans to watch original material ahead of time.

In addition, Verizon is providing free access to AMC+ to qualified consumers, allowing them to view The Walking Dead from its original release date.

Verizon said on Thursday that new home internet or select cellular subscribers will be able to watch AMC+ for a year for free.

Customers who purchase a 5G phone with a device payment plan on a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan have had access to AMC+ for the past 12 months.

Customers who purchase a 5G phone on a Start Unlimited plan or upgrade to a Verizon Unlimited plan will have access to the streaming platform for six months.

Verizon also announced that new Verizon Fios customers who sign up for a Mix & Match home internet plan will receive AMC+ for a 12-month period.

“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their favourite content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” Erin McPherson, head of content partnerships at Verizon, stated in a news statement.

“Adding up to 12 months of AMC+ on us to our powerful collection of content offerings is just one more way we can provide our clients with unique experiences, such as seeing the new season of the legendary AMC show The Walking Dead and the plethora of other acclaimed content that AMC+ offers, all on us.”

“Verizon has been a terrific and valued partner over the years, and we are happy to now expand that partnership to our new premium streaming bundle, AMC+,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks.

"We've seen a lot of interest in AMC+ from customers and our distribution partners in the last year, and we're excited to debut it.