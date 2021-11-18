How to Get a Free Red Starbucks Reusable Holiday Cup Right Now.

Customers at selected Starbucks locations in the United States can get a free reusable cup on November 18 while supplies last.

This year’s cup marks the coffee chain’s 50th anniversary with a “Starbucks traditional festive red” design and is manufactured from 50 percent recycled materials, according to the brand.

“Playful swirls of shimmering ribbon dancing against a starry sky,” says the cup’s gift-inspired exterior.

“As we build on our successful start to the Christmas season, we’re happy to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth year,” said Starbucks’ chief marketing officer, Brady Brewer.

“The reusable red cup has become a holiday tradition for our consumers, and it’s a step toward reducing single-use cup waste as we work toward our planet-positive goals,” said Brewer.

How to Get a Free Reusable Red Starbucks Holiday Cup

Customers who order a “handcrafted holiday or fall beverage” at participating U.S. locations on November 18 will receive the limited edition cup for free, which includes the drinks below:

Crispy Apples Macchiato
Latte Caramel Brulee
Praline de Chestnut Latte
Chocolate in a cup
Cream of Ireland
a refreshing brew
Hot Chocolate with Peppermint
Mocha with peppermint
Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cream
Latte with Pumpkin Spice
Cookie made with sugar
Latte with Almond Milk
White Hot Chocolate
According to the firm, the Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and the Starbucks Reserve drink are not included in the latest promotion.

All sorts of orders, including mobile, pick-up, and curbside pick-up, are eligible for the reusable cup offer.

The free cup is also available with Uber Eats delivery orders. Customers should check the Uber Eats app for availability and limitations.

Customers who bring their own clean reusable cup to the store for a beverage will receive a $0.10 discount.

Starbucks stated it is “currently testing safe methods for permitting personal reusable cups in the drive-thru,” but that “for the time being, personal reusable cups are exclusively permitted inside shops.”

Other Starbucks Holiday Cups for 2021

Starbucks debuted its new holiday cup designs, as well as a festive food and drink selection, earlier this month.

The four new cup designs have festive tones of red, green, and white with hints of lilac:

Paper for Wrapping

According to the business, this design is inspired by “a nicely wrapped gift” and boasts a vivid geometric pattern with sparkles and glitter.

Ribbon

Featuring sparkly white ribbon pieces. This is a condensed version of the information.