How to Get a Free Online Stream of Hugh Jackman’s New Film “Reminiscence”

Hugh Jackman has released a new film for those who are patiently awaiting the next season of Westworld, as well as those who are still attempting to solve Tenet’s many puzzles.

The film, titled Reminiscence, stars Hugh Jackman as Nick, a guy from the future who establishes a corporation that allows individuals to travel back in time to relive happier moments. Meanwhile, he is attempting to uncover the mystery of the missing Mae (played by Rebecca Ferguson), a lounge singer with whom he has fallen in love only to have her vanish.

Lisa Joy, the co-creator of HBO’s Westworld, directs the Warner Bros. film Reminiscence, which sees her return to a dystopian future.

If all of this appeals to you, but you aren’t quite ready to return to the cinemas just yet, there is a method to see the film online for free.

Where can I watch Reminiscence online?

As a Warner Bros. picture, Hugh Jackman’s film is part of a deal that sees all WB films released on HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters. Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Accomplish It are among the previous films to do so. Unlike Disney, which recently made some of its new movies available to HBO Max subscribers for a fee, these new Warner Bros. films (including Reminiscence) are available to all HBO Max subscribers at no additional cost.

Is there a free trial for HBO Max?

No, technically. When HBO Max began distributing new Warner Bros. films, they followed Netflix and Disney+’s lead and dropped their free trial. Despite the fact that there is no HBO Max free trial on the real streamer, there is a technique to receive a limited time trial of the service.

How to watch Reminiscence for free on the internet

Despite the fact that HBO Max does not provide a free trial, Hulu members can acquire an HBO Max free trial for their add-on version of the streamer thanks to a convoluted partnership. Hulu viewers may acquire a week’s worth of HBO Max for free by logging into their accounts and going to the add-ons section.

However, if viewers are interested, there is a second phase. This is a condensed version of the information.