How to Deal with COVID Anxiety If You’ve Never Had It Before

Living through a pandemic has presented a variety of unique issues, and living with COVID has had a significant impact on many people’s mental health.

An increase in anxiety and major depressive disorders has been discovered worldwide, according to a new study published in the Lancet, particularly among women and young people.

During COVID’s global expansion in 2020, researchers at the University of Queensland recorded an additional 76 million cases of anxiety disorders and 53 million cases of major depressive disorder.

It discovered a 26 percent increase in anxiety disorders worldwide.

According to research co-author Alize Ferarri, the socioeconomic repercussions of stay-at-home orders may have disproportionately harmed women, making them more prone to encounter mental health issues.

“More care and home obligations fall on women, and women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence, which has escalated at various periods of the epidemic,” she explained.

But what exactly is COVID-related anxiety, and what should you do if you’ve recently started experiencing it?

What Exactly Is Anxiety?

“Anxiety is a catch-all phrase for a variety of diseases characterized by fear and the behaviors that go along with it,” Suzanne Guest, a certified occupational psychologist, told The Washington Newsday. “We often associate anxiety with worry, although anxiety disorders encompass a wide range of conditions, including obsessive compulsive disorder, phobias, panic disorder, and exhaustion.” It’s part of our fight or flight response, according to Dr. Clare Plumbly, a clinical psychologist who specializes in anxiety and trauma, who told The Washington Newsday that it’s “intended to keep us out of danger.” “When anxiety symptoms are strong, they might get in the way of daily functioning,” she noted. Worrying about various day-to-day challenges, fears of becoming ill, or being aroused by social settings are all examples of anxiety.

What Are Anxiety’s Signs and Symptoms?

Changes in cognitive processes, where you may feel worried about situations that may appear unreasonable to others, are the most common indication of anxiety.

“Emotional symptoms can include a broad sense of uneasiness or dread, which some people characterize as a continual sense of impending doom,” said Caroline Plummer, a therapist and psychologist at CPPC London.

