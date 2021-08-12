How to Apply for Season 2 of Netflix’s Dating Show “Love Is Blind”

Although modern dating can be a difficult environment to manage, would you ever consider marrying someone you’ve never met?

If you don’t think that sounds weird, you might be a good fit for Love Is Blind. In addition, Netflix has announced that season two of the smash dating show will be recruiting.

Season one featured daring singles dating in “pods,” where they share only a wall with their potential companion and have no idea what the other looks like.

Six couples found love after dating only through dialogue and listening to one another’s dulcet tones.

Only after they became engaged did Giannina and Damian, Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett, Jessica and Mark, Kelly and Kenny, and Diamond and Carlton emerge from the pods, seeing each other in person for the first time after agreeing to spend the rest of their lives together.

However, not all of them made it to the altar, with Diamond and Carlton calling it quits following an altercation in which he threw her engagement ring into a pool while on vacation in Mexico. Giannina, Mark, and Kenny all had their respective partners abandon them at the altar.

However, Lauren and Cameron, as well as Amber and Barnett, are still blissfully married after two years, so perhaps this is a trip worth taking for people who have been unfortunate in love.

How can I submit an application to be a part of Love Is Blind?

Netflix has announced plans for a massive open casting call for Love Is Blind and other famous reality shows.

Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, remarked, “Reality TV is a powerful genre.”

“It has the power to pique your interest in who will win the big competition or discover true love”or at the very least a wonderful showmance.”

“It also has the power to bring individuals from all walks of life together… After all, what good is reality television if it doesn’t show genuine people?

The streaming behemoth has announced the world’s largest open reality TV casting call, inviting fans to submit their applications at NetflixReality.com.

If you think you might find love in the pods, all you have to do is express yourself in a one-minute video. This is a condensed version of the information.