How to Apply for $9,000 from FEMA for COVID Funerals.

In April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a new program to assist families with burial costs associated to COVID-19 deaths.

Individuals who paid for a funeral as a result of death from COVID-19 might get up to $9,000 in reimbursement under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. FEMA has not established a deadline for applications, despite the fact that they opened five months ago.

Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton stated, “Our job at FEMA is to serve people before, during, and after catastrophes.” “The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on so many lives. Although we cannot reverse what has occurred, we reaffirm our commitment to assist families with unexpected funeral and burial costs.”

If you are a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national, or a qualifying immigrant who paid for a COVID funeral after January 20, 2020, you may be eligible for assistance. The deceased does not have to be a citizen of the United States, but they must have died in the United States, its territories, or the District of Columbia.

Applications can be made by calling the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is also a Text Telephone line available at 800-462-7585, as well as multilingual services.

To be eligible for reimbursement, FEMA will need specific documentation, such as an official death certificate attributing the death to COVID-19 directly or indirectly, and records of the funeral expense, such as receipts or a funeral home contract that includes the applicant’s name and the deceased’s name, as well as the total expense and the dates it occurred.

An applicant can apply for numerous deceased individuals, but each application is limited to $35,500. According to FEMA, if more than one individual contributed to funeral expenses, they should complete a single application as applicant and co-applicant.

Unsolicited phone calls or emails from people purporting to be government officials should not be answered with personal information about the deceased, such as their name, birth date, or social security number.

FEMA has issued a warning against financial assistance scams, stating that the agency would not contact anyone unless they have applied for help. This is a condensed version of the information.