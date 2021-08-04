How the White House Went From Opposing an Eviction Moratorium to Endorsing a New One

Millions of renters have been spared eviction, but only after a swift turnaround from the Biden administration, which claimed for weeks leading up to the eviction moratorium’s expiration that it couldn’t legally act to extend the coronavirus pandemic policy.

The White House is blaming the abrupt shift on ongoing negotiations and legal consultations with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as they sought to identify a “legal avenue forward.”

“At the president’s order, the White House engaged directly with the CDC to ask them to look into what legal options, if any, existed,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday. “That process has been in the works for a few days, and the news yesterday reflected that.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new targeted eviction moratorium Monday evening, arguing that evictions for nonpayment of rent could jeopardize public health efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a recent surge in cases due to the spread of a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus.

In the United States, COVID-19 has killed about 611,000 people.

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “The introduction of the Delta variety has led to a fast acceleration of community transmission in the United States, placing more Americans at risk, especially if they are unvaccinated.” “This moratorium is the correct thing to do to keep people at home and away from places where COVID-19 can spread.”

However, the White House said for days before announcing the new moratorium that it couldn’t legally extend the expiring prohibition.

The White House argued that the CDC couldn’t extend the moratorium again because of a June Supreme Court judgment that permitted it to continue through Saturday, and that Congress had to act.

Negotiations in the United States House of Representatives to prolong the eviction ban until December or October fell failed last week, and lawmakers left for the August recess.

The CDC’s earlier moratorium cited health concerns due to COVID-19 as rationale, but it was a nationwide eviction restriction.

The remedy, according to Psaki, was to go with a new, narrower eviction restriction. This is a condensed version of the information.