How the UK’s lockdown has been relaxed

Plans to lift lockdown restrictions across much of Scotland have been put on hold, but the rules in Glasgow will be relaxed starting Saturday.

The decision was made because the country was still at a “sensitive and fragile position” in its fight against the virus, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

– What’s going on in Scotland?

Glasgow, which had been subjected to the most stringent restrictions in Scotland, will see certain laws eased as the city transitions to Level 2 on Saturday.

Many island settlements will be demoted to Level 0 – the lowest level in Scotland’s five-tier system – on that day, while 15 council areas will be demoted to Level 1.

Dundee, Edinburgh