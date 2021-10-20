How the ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Crossover with Sabrina Spellman Will Work

After years of fan desire and conjecture, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will finally cross over with Riverdale. Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman appears in the season 6 trailer, hinting at a frightening narrative that will start off the latest episodes of The CW show.

Though Shipka has announced that she will play Sabrina, it is unclear how the two series will interact. After all, the citizens of Riverdale have had to deal with their fair share of insane characters over the years, but none of the masked serial killers, organ harvesting cults, or organized crime bosses have been supernatural in nature.

All of that appears to be about to change in this CAOS/Riverdale crossover, dubbed “Rivervale” by the show.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has teased what fans may expect from season 6 in prior interviews, and the circumstances of last season’s end also hint towards Sabrina’s position in the show.

In Riverdale Season 6, what will Sabrina do?

The “Rivervale” narrative appears to be a continuation of the events set in motion by Cheryl Blossom (madeleine Petsch) in the season 5 finale.

We get another piece of the Blossom family’s dark and terrible history in that episode, which is currently available on Netflix. When Cheryl discovers a group of skeletons in the mine, Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace) tells her a story about her ancestor Abigail Blossom, who was burnt at the stake and labeled a witch for refusing to sell her maple groves to the villagers.

The Riverdale residents (including Betty’s, Archie’s, and Jughead’s relatives) were, on the other hand, much closer to the truth than they recognized. Despite the fact that their motivation for burning her was vengeance, she appeared to have some witchy abilities. As she burnt, she cast a curse on Riverdale, which resulted in the deaths of many residents in a mine collapse.

(As a side note, the idea that Riverdale has been cursed all this time may be the sole explanation for the gruesome tragedies that have befallen Riverdale residents over the last five seasons.)

Cheryl, ever the petty vengeful, reads the same curse after the council refuses to issue a formal apology to Abigail at the town meeting.

