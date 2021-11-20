How the ‘Princess Switch’ Franchise ‘Assisted in Reviving the Christmas Romcom’

The most recent addition to Netflix’s Christmas cinematic universe has just been released.

Switching Princesses 3: Romancing Vanessa Hudgens reprises her roles as Margaret, Stacey, and Fiona in The Star, which premiered on Netflix on November 18th.

Unlike the first two films in the trilogy, which focused on Margaret and Stacey, this one features Fiona as the protagonist as the trio attempts to unravel a mystery concerning a royal heist.

“I’m a huge fan of all three Princess Switch films! Mike Rohl, the trilogy’s director, told The Washington Newsday, “I had a blast making them all, but I think The Princess Switch 3 is my favorite.”

“We knew we wanted to raise the franchise’s profile and push it in a new direction. We were able to do just that by making Fiona the protagonist and love interest, as well as adding a heist to the third installment.” Fiona first appeared in the franchise’s second installment as the film’s antagonist.

Margaret’s fashionable cousin, Lady Fiona, devises a scheme to usurp the crown of Montenaro from her relative.

Fiona is called upon for assistance in this film after a rare treasure is stolen from a Christmas party hosted by Stacey and Margaret, despite having previously been exposed for her illegal activities.

It was no easy assignment for Rohl to persuade people to root for Fiona following her devious actions in the last film.

He stated, “Taking care of how we exposed Fiona’s past was a key concern.”

“I adore Fiona and am concerned about her well-being. When you gain insight and understanding into the conditions that influence a person’s life choices, you usually develop empathy.

“You feel glad for them when you see them overcome obstacles and transform.” We wanted the audience to empathize with Fiona in this way.” These aspects of the film, he claims, are what make the trilogy’s third installment “stand out uniquely.” Rohl’s prior work, which includes Shadowhunters, Smallville, and Supernatural, is significantly different from that of The Princess Switch franchise, but he adores the trilogy.

“There aren’t many opportunities in a job, or in life, to be a part of something as entertaining and inspiring as the Princess Switch franchise.

