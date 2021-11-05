How the Post-Credit Scenes in ‘Eternals’ Set Up the MCU’s Future

Eternals is currently in cinemas, and despite the negative reviews, there is plenty for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans to love. They’d best enjoy the wait if they want to see the entire movie, since there’s a post-credit scene following those lengthy, long… well, credits.

In actuality, after the main film has completed, the film includes two more sequences, one in the mid-credits and one at the end. The first introduces a new character with a connection to a previous key villain, while the second teases a new storyline for a character we’ve already met.

The final post-credit scene also appears to reintroduce a famous MCU character, giving us our first peek at how the Avengers will evolve after Endgame.

And, sure, one of the credit scenes does involve a member of One Direction.

The mid-credit scene in Eternals is explained.

WARNING: There are huge Eternals spoilers ahead.

The Eternals who survive at the end of the Marvel film are divided into three categories. Angelina Jolie’s character Thena, Lauren Ridloff’s character Makkari, and Barry Keoghan’s character Druig are travelling into space to defend other planets. Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry) remain eternal Eternals on Earth, whilst Spite (Lia McHugh) chooses to become a human.

Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos may quickly regret their decision, as Arishem kidnaps the three of them to punish them for thwarting their intentions.

Thena, Makkari, and Druig realize something is amiss with their fellow Eternals in the mid-credits scene, which takes us into space.

Fortunately, two people materialize onto their spacecraft and offer assistance. “Your pals are in a lot of trouble… and we know where to locate them,” says Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt), who acts as a sort of intergalactic wingman for Eros, played by “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker Harry Styles. The Eternals employ cosmic energy balls to communicate with the Celestials, which he discloses next.

Eros is the playful god of love in Greek mythology, which many of Styles’ followers already believe he is. However, in Marvel lore, This is a condensed version of the information.