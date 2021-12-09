How the Original Actors Compare to the Remake Stars in ‘West Side Story’

The Tony-winning musical West Side Story was written by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents. Theirs is an ill-fated romance set among juvenile gangs in New York’s Upper West Side during the 1950s, inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

In 1961, Robbins and director Robert Wise adapted West Side Story for the big screen, with Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn leading a cast that included Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn.

The film created history by winning ten of its eleven Oscar nominations, including best picture. It still holds the record for the most Oscar nominations for a musical. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the stage musical, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, is being released 60 years later.

Moreno, who earned an Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 picture, is also part of Spielberg’s cast. This time, she’ll portray Valentina, a role created for her by Tony Kushner, a screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.



Maria was played by Natalie Wood in the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story.

Wood, who won a Golden Globe for her appearances in Rebel Without a Cause, The Searchers, Gypsy, and Splendor in the Grass, died in 1981 at the age of 43.

Rachel Zegler, an up-and-coming actress, plays the female protagonist in the 2021 remake. Although West Side Story is Zegler’s most well-known part, you can see her as Snow White in the live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and in Shazam! in 2023. The Gods’ Fury.

