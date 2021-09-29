How the Gabby Petito Case May Have Resulted in the Identification of Another Missing Person

Because of the media attention given to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and homicide, another person has gone missing.

Robert “Bob” Lowery, 46, of Houston, went missing in August while on a trip to Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park, where Petito’s remains were also discovered.

Lowery, like Petito, had recently abandoned his job to go on a series of hiking and camping trips across the United States before planned to start a new job when he returned, according to NBC News.

However, after the father-of-two ceased contacting his two children, ages 10 and 15, his family became concerned and filed a missing persons report.

Lowery was last seen on video on August 19 at Piste Mountain Bistro in Teton Village at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, yet it was later determined that the following morning he took a Lyft to Pearl Street Bagels in Wilson.

The attention given to the Petito case, which reintroduced Teton County to the national spotlight, sparked increased interest in Lowery’s disappearance and, according to Teton County Search and Rescue, resulted to his finding.

After authorities got additional clues to Lowery’s case, which they explicitly linked to Petito coverage, a search-and-rescue team consisting of 25 volunteers and three dog teams was launched to the base of Teton Pass.

Teton County Search and Rescue said on Tuesday that “widespread press coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring notice to Lowery’s case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local police this past weekend with new information concerning his likely last seen point.”

Lowery was seen on the Black Canyon Trail, wearing a black baseball cap with a gold P and carrying a black duffel bag with the Nike emblem, according to the new evidence.

The volunteers divided into seven groups and began searching the area surrounding the Black Canyon, a popular hiking and mountain bike circuit in the area.

A dog team eventually discovered a body along with a black Nike duffel bag off the route on an after four hours of searching.