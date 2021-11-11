How the Future Astroworld Disaster Can Be Avoided

How can tragedies like the one that occurred at Astroworld in the future be avoided?

Last Friday, tragedy struck at the Travis Scott-hosted Houston festival when eight people were killed in a crush at NRG Park in the city, with hundreds more injured.

The blame game has begun with the release of harrowing images from the event, with police claiming that the rapper should have ended the act earlier, and crowd safety experts identifying a “whole lot of failures” as the cause of the crush.

“The tragic events in Houston underscore the importance of having appropriately trained, qualified, and experienced crowd safety managers who have the competence and capability to plan for and manage large crowded events,” Jim Goddard, Director of Event Safety Solutions Ltd, told The Washington Newsday.

“An appraisal of the event, the venue, the performers, the demography of the audience, and their probable responses, interactions, and behaviors should all be part of the planning process for large crowded events.”

According to Goddard, crowd safety managers at Astroworld, or at any large-scale event, should have adequate safety and security plans that incorporate “the audience’s entry, circulation, and exit within the arena.”

Safety, security, and medical teams that have a grasp of the event, the audience, and the possible problems they may confront during the event must be suitably trained, equipped, and briefed, he stated.

“A range of solutions and contingencies for dealing with crowd safety events should be included in the event planning,” he stated.

“In the case of an incident putting public safety in jeopardy, the crowd safety manager must have the ability and capacity to halt the show until the event or emergency is resolved.”

Authorities have launched a criminal inquiry after discovering that the festival’s event operations plans did not include measures for dealing with a crowd influx.

At least 14 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and ScoreMore, the event organizers.

“It is neither acceptable or appropriate to apportion blame and presume the causes in this case without having complete knowledge of the facts,” Goodard stated. I am confident that the authorities’ inquiry will uncover the truth and deliver answers. This is a condensed version of the information.