How the director of ‘Mass’ became obsessed with school shootings, resulting in an Oscar contender.

Mass, a new American drama, will be released in theaters on Friday, but only due of the writer and director Fran Kranz’s determination, will, and finances.

The Dollhouse star was the driving force behind this new film, which chronicles the narrative of a tense encounter between the parents of a school shooting victim and the shooter’s parents.

Mass, starring Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton, and Reed Birney, is currently in cinemas and has gotten positive reviews.

Kranz spoke with Washington Newsday about his “obsession” with the subject, how he finished filming despite running out of money, and how he’s staying calm despite the Oscar talk.

Mass Shootings: What to Know

“When I first started reading about the subject, it was out of a pure desire to understand what was going on and why these terrible things were happening and why they kept happening,” says the author. Kranz is alluding to mass shootings, specifically those that occur in schools in the United States.

“I was just sort of enamored with the subject matter of, like, mass shootings in America,” he explained.

Instead than focusing on the actual occurrence of a mass shooting, which might easily be depicted in a Hollywood film, Kranz focuses on the aftermath. Mass depicts individuals who have been left behind, especially on parents whose worst fears have come true. A meeting between two sets of parents who have lost their children is depicted. However, one was a victim, while the other was the culprit.

Kranz, the writer and director, began “obsessively” reading books and articles about mass shootings, which led him to the idea of examining this side of the tale.

So far, the response to this poignant video has been overwhelmingly positive, and Kranz feels he understands why. "In a sense, we want to see humans behave this way," he told The Washington Newsday. "We want to see people reconcile, we want to see people rebuild relationships, we want to see people forgive because we want it in our own lives, if and when we need it." Experiencing Financial Problems During Production However, when tensions between them mount, forgiveness is difficult to come by.