How the Cast of ‘Spencer’ Compares to Real-Life Royals

Princess Diana’s tribulations as a member of the British Royal Family are the subject of the upcoming biographical, psychological drama Spencer.

The film follows Princess Diana over three days in 1991: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and December 26, ending in her decision to leave the Royal Family. It was scripted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Diana and Charles divorced in August 1996 after announcing their separation in 1992.

The family has assembled at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where they maintain strict schedules, follow traditional conventions, and spend their days eating, drinking, shooting, and hunting, as is customary.

Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage had broken down at the time, and rumors of infidelity and divorce abounded. The film is a fictionalized account of Diana’s experiences during those crucial three days.

Following Emma Corrin in The Crown, Kristen Stewart is the next celebrity to play the late princess. Spencer also has a star-studded ensemble, including Jack Farthing and Sally Hawkins, as well as several up-and-comers.

The Washington Newsday examined the Spencer cast in comparison to real-life royals.

The Cast of ‘Spencer’ vs. The Real-Life Royals

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart, best known for her role as Twilight’s Bella Swan, is practically unrecognizable as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Stewart’s portrayal of the late Princess of Wales, which includes a blonde haircut, a British accent, and perfecting Diana’s mannerisms, is enthralling—so much so that the majority of reviews have predicted that she will receive her first Oscar nod.

Stewart is most recognized for her role in the Twilight Saga as Bella Swan. She went on to star in Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlie’s Angels, and Happiest Season, among other films.

Jack Farthing — Charles

