How the Actors in “Diana: The Musical” Compare to Real-Life Royals

On Friday, October 1, Netflix will release Diana: The Musical, a musical about the late Princess Diana. The film depicts a behind-the-scenes look at the musical of the same name, which will make its Broadway debut on November 2nd.

Diana: The Musical tells the story of Diana Spencer, the wedded princess of Prince Charles, and her journey into the spotlight. Diana’s troubles as a member of the British royal family are also explored in the musical, as is the breakup of Diana and Charles’ marriage.

The musical was filmed at the Longacre Theatre in 2020 without an audience and features the original Broadway cast. The Diana: The Musical actors are profiled in depth on this page, along with how they compare to real-life individuals.

— Jeanna de Waal, Princess Diana

Diana: The Musical stars Jeanna de Waal as the late Princess Diana.

De Waal has previously been on Broadway in productions of American Idiot and Kinky Boots.

However, Diana: The Musical is de Waal’s Broadway debut in a leading role.

De Waal told Vogue that in order to get into character, she concentrated on perfecting Diana’s voice and eye focus.

“Definitely exploring her voice and level of eye focus,” she remarked. Everyone compliments her on how courteous she was to everyone. I believe it’s an amazing legacy to have that still be talked about, that everyone who came into contact with you felt like they received your time for that moment. That’s something I’d like to attempt to do more of.”

Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth

In Diana: The Musical, Judy Kaye takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the 1970s, the 72-year-old actor made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in the original production of Grease.

She’s also appeared in Sweeney Todd productions. She won Tony Awards for her performances in Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

In a behind-the-scenes interview for Diana: The Musical, Kaye expressed her delight at the opportunity to play Queen Elizabeth, calling it a “gift.”

"I've been given a special job here," she continued.