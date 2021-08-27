How the 1992 cast of “Candyman” compares to the 2021 cast.

Candyman has returned to haunt more victims if they dare to say his name five times in front of a mirror. Candyman’s mythology is stretched to impact many more people in the new film, produced and written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, with new villains pushed to the fore.

These villains, on the other hand, are those who are attempting to extinguish the Candyman legend, with gentrification, racism, and prejudice at its core.

The story continues with Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who is now an artist living in the gentrified neighbourhood near what used to be Cabrini-Green in the new film, which is a sequel to the 1992 film of the same name.

He researches the Candyman urban legend for a new art piece after hearing a story from his partner’s brother, Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), that connects with him.

Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) is a woman who was supposedly possessed by the Candyman and committed crimes, including attempting to burn a baby in a fire.

Those who have seen the 1992 film will recognize that this is not the genuine narrative, as Helen’s story is the emphasis of the original film, and the Candyman is the one who sends her to hell.

In terms of cast, there is considerable overlap between these two films, but the tale proceeds in a straightforward manner.

There are some Candyman spoilers ahead.

