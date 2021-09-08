How Supermarkets Can Assist Customers in Making Healthier Decisions

When going grocery shopping, how can people make healthier food choices? By making a few basic adjustments to their layout, supermarkets can really assist them in making better judgments.

Grocery shopping may be challenging, as shoppers are confronted with both healthy and unhealthy food options. A group of academics looked at how supermarkets might assist customers make healthier choices in their study, which was published in the journal PLOS Medicine on Tuesday.

The researchers observed shop sales and purchasing behaviors of frequent customers at Iceland stores in England in the study, which was conducted in collaboration with the British grocery business Iceland Foods, according to a press release from PLOS.

For six months, they undertook two specific interventions in three Iceland stores: they moved the fresh fruit and vegetable sections closer to the store entryway and the frozen vegetable sections closer to the entrance aisle. Confectionery and other harmful products were also removed from checkouts and the ends of opposing aisles.

The researchers looked at the sales and “customer profiles” of three other control stores in addition to these three intervention locations, the researchers noted.

When non-food goods were placed at the checkout and fruits and vegetables were positioned closer to the entrance instead of in “smaller displays towards the back,” the researchers discovered a fall in store-wide sales for candy and an increase in sales for fruit and vegetables.

In a press release from PLOS, study lead Dr. Christina Vogel of the University of Southampton said, “Altering the layouts of supermarkets could help individuals make healthier food choices and change population diet toward the government’s dietary recommendations.” “Our findings imply that a healthier shop layout may result in over 10,000 additional parts of fruit and vegetables being sold weekly in each store, and around 1,500 fewer portions of sweets being sold.”

The researchers noted, “Trends for the dietary variables were generally in the expected direction for health benefit, with improvements in women’s overall dietary quality and daily fruit and vegetable intake at 3 months follow-up, particularly noteworthy for size of dietary change.” “The economic analysis revealed that the intervention had virtually no effect on weekly household grocery spending across all participants or overall weekly store sales across all stores, indicating that the intervention had no negative cost effect on participants or the retailer.”

Although prior product placement trials in supermarkets have taken undertaken, they have been "restricted in scope," according to the researchers.