How ‘Return to Hogwarts’ Indicates a Future for Harry Potter Without J.K. Rowling

The Harry Potter cast and crew will reunite for a 20th anniversary special on HBO Max, but J.K. Rowling, the franchise’s author, will not be present.

Return to Hogwarts will reunite the film’s primary three of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, as well as director Chris Columbus of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart will all be in attendance for the January 1 special.

Rowling’s omission from this star-studded cast is notable because the author has been involved in the films up until now, with her producing the screenplays for the most recent Fantastic Beasts films as well.

With the announcement of the anniversary special, Warner Bros. also revealed their ambitions for a post-Rowling future for Harry Potter.

According to a press release from the production firm, Rowling is not only absent from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, but she is also absent from a planned Harry Potter quiz show.

While Rowling is not personally involved in either production, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that the 56-year-old had input on the topic with her team.

She’ll appear in archival footage for the show, but she won’t be present during the reunion.

Rowling owns the franchise’s rights and is involved in making decisions about its properties.

While she will continue to be in charge of her creation and what happens to it, this announcement suggests that she will play a smaller role in the future.

In recent years, Rowling has been chastised for her contentious views about transgender persons.

“It’s been a wonderful journey since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and observing how it’s evolved into this remarkable interwoven world has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were affected by this cultural phenomenon—from the outstanding cast and crew who put their heart and soul into it to the millions of people who watched it.” This is a condensed version of the information.