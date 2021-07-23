How Prince Harry’s Autobiography Follows in Barack Obama’s Footsteps

Prince Harry has announced the publication of a memoir, following in the footsteps of former President Barack Obama.

Several of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s business activities since they stood down as working members of the royal family appear to match those taken by Barack and Michelle Obama after they left the White House in 2017.

Harry and Meghan joined the Harry Walker Firm, the same public speaking agency as the Obamas, in June 2020, marking one of their first commercial moves outside the royal family.

The couple had only been in America for two months at the time and had yet to settle into their home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Their speaking engagements will “largely relate to the social concerns the world is facing now, including racial justice and gender equity, mental health, issues hurting women and girls, and the environment—as well as the intersectional character of these issues,” according to a Sussex spokeswoman.

Later that year, the duke and duchess formed Archewell Productions, a television production firm, and negotiated a multibillion-dollar agreement with Netflix, similar to what the former president and first lady did with Higher Ground Productions.

The Obamas’ first collaboration with Netflix was the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory, which followed workers at a manufacturing firm in the Midwest that had been purchased by a Chinese tycoon.

Heart of Invictus, a documentary series following athletes at the 2022 edition of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded service people founded by Harry, will be his debut project.

Meghan is working on her own cartoon, Pearl, about a 12-year-old girl who encounters notable women throughout history.

Harry announced a book deal with Penguin Random House this week, following in the footsteps of the Obamas.

According to the Financial Times, the Obamas secured a deal worth more than $60 million with the same publisher, albeit through the imprint Crown.

According to The Guardian, Barack Obama’s presidential memoir A Promised Land sold around 890,000 copies on its first day in November 2020.

According to the publication, this was a new high for a former White House tenant.

It also outsold Michelle Obama’s Becoming on its first day of sale, but the former first lady’s bestselling book has sold over 14 million copies worldwide since its debut in 2018. This is a condensed version of the information.