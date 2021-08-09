How Prince Harry Lost 50 Points in the United Kingdom When the Tide Turned—and Polls

The United Kingdom of Prince Harry Despite maintaining strong throughout a period of intense negative media, his approval rating has dropped 50 points in four years.

According to polling firm YouGov, the Duke of Sussex polled better than Queen Elizabeth II in Britain, with 81 percent of the population viewing him favorably at the time of his engagement to Meghan Markle in November 2017.

At the time, 69 percent of people indicated they were unconcerned about a monarch marrying someone of a different ethnicity, while 14 percent said they were.

And 49 percent thought Meghan was attractive, 14 percent said she was unattractive, and 37 percent said they didn’t know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Popularity in the United Kingdom Harry remained popular despite years of negative media, which Meghan said drove her to suicidal thoughts.

During that time, the Duchess’ popularity remained stable, with the British public appearing unfazed by the media coverage, no matter how tough things were for the pair.

However, after the couple left royal duties for a new life in North America in January 2020, the prince’s approval rating looked to plummet, and Meghan’s as well.

Up until October 2019, the prince had a 71 percent approval rating, but that dropped to 55 percent in January 2020, according to YouGov.

Meghan’s approval rating fell from 55 percent to 38 percent within the same time period, according to the data.

Since then, Harry’s popularity among Britons has dwindled to just 31%, according to the most current survey data from the polling agency—a full 50 points lower than it was at the time of his engagement.

Meghan has a 32 percent approval rating, according to YouGov, which is the first time the organization has documented the duchess as being more popular than her husband.

The data appears to refute Harry and Meghan’s claim that the British media turned against them.

While their choice to leave the EU in January 2020 was panned in the British press, they had been receiving unfavorable news for some time before to that.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton told Oprah Winfrey in March that a story in November 2018 was the turning point in their relationship.